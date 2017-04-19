Veterans hospital to open new research center

The Veterans Affair Hospital will open the doors on a new research facility Thursday, in an effort to better help those affected by traumatic brain injuries and other disorders.

The VISN 17 Center for excellence will host a ribbon cutting for the Center of Excellence for Research on Returning War Veterans (COE) on April 20 at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

The facility is one of three in the United States and cost around $9 billion to build. It specializes in researching veterans affected by traumatic brain injuries and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder related to the first Gulf War Conflict.

Staff at COE simultaneously study the biological, neurological and psychological phenomena associated with PTSD and other military trauma.

Facility directors say that the facility is at the forefront of the VA’s research.

