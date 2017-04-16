Diver dead after assisting with Fort Hood search operations identified

Additional search dogs, crews and soldiers have been deployed on Fort Hood to continue a search for a missing driver.

Additional search dogs, crews and soldiers have been deployed on Fort Hood to continue a search for a missing driver.

Fort Hood: additional crews deployed to help in search for missing man

Fort Hood: additional crews deployed to help in search for missing man

A diver that assisted in the search for a missing man on Fort Hood has died from injuries sustained during the search.

According to the Fort Hood Public Affairs Office, the diver, identified as Lori Pohanka-Kalama, was a volunteer with the Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m.. According to Fort Hood, the boat team personnel requested additional assistance for a diver in distress in House Creek.

"We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the diver's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," said Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood in a statement. "We are grateful to everyone who has participated in this operation over the past 6 days, especially our local and regional partners assisting in the search."

A visitation will take place on Friday, April 21 and there will be a public memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 22.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.