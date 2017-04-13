Event educates businesses on how to prevent crime

With an increase in crime happening in one Central Texas community, city leaders are aiming to show local business owners how to better protect themselves.

Officials in Killeen are hoping the Best Business Practices for Crime Prevention event will help those businesses be better prepared.

Thursday evening, city leaders are asking local owners or managers in Central Texas to join them in learning how to prevent crime in their establishments.

With the recent increase in robberies happening in convenient stores throughout Killeen, city leaders want to collaborate with businesses to teach them how to be more proactive.

Officials said there are steps people can take that will help keep their business and employees safe.

Councilman Gregory Johnson said therefore Thursday night's event will help businesses combat this complex issue.

“I'm hoping that it motivates business owners to understand that they do play a role in reducing crime and violence in our city. Also, the basic tips that we use on an everyday basis could help save someone’s life and prevent a crime from happening,” Johnson said.

Johnson said a few tips that can help prevent crime in businesses include:

Better lighting in the area.

Making windows visible. Less advertisements in the windows will allow more visibility for police.

Taking better care of surveillance camera lenses. Wiping off lenses frequently will help in the event police need to review footage.

These tips will allow a clearer picture to identify the suspects in the event of a robbery.

Better Business Practices will be held Thursday evening at the Killeen Police Department’s Headquarters at 3304 Community Blvd, Killeen, TX 76542 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

