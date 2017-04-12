Fort Hood receives new commanding general

Fort Hood said farewell to their old commander and welcomed in a new one.

Soldiers, family and friends gathered at the West Atrium of the III Corps to see Major General Paul E. Funk II take command of Fort Hood.

Before the official change of command ceremony happened, a medal presentation was held for outgoing commander Lieutenant General Sean MacFarland. After Lt. Gen. MacFarland received his honors a promotion ceremony was held for Funk to promote him to Lieutenant General.

U.S Forces Command Commanding General Robert B. Abrams was the one who passed the III Corps colors over to Lt. Gen. Funk at the traditional passing of the colors ceremony.

Fort Hood will miss Lt. Gen. MacFarland as heads to his new assignment on joint base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

