Several Belton Lake parks partially closed due to flooding

If you had plans to hang out at some of Belton Lake's parks this Easter weekend, you might want to come up with a plan B.

Belton Lake normally sits at 594 feet. But according to the Texas Water Development Board, Tuesday's rains added an extra 7.5 feet.

Some of the picnic tables and grills at Temple's Lake Park are either fully or partially under water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers replaced many of them with ones that could withstand flooding for a long time. The public will not get to use them Easter weekend because park rangers said that part of the park will be closed due to the flooding.

"It's awful sad. There's a lot of people that like to come out here a lot and fish or swim and BBQ and stuff. Just get out of the house. It's a great place to come, and it's sad that they had to close 'em down. I wish there were more parks that were open," fisherman Samuel Hernandez said.

Here's a complete list of the closures:

Temple's Lake Park: Sandy Point is closed

Westcliff Park: camping sites 1-20 are closed

Rogers: lower road past the boat ramp is closed

Live Oak Ridge Park: boat ramp is closed

Sparta Valley: fully closed because of previous flooding road damage

None of the parks at Stillhouse Hollow Lake are closed or partially closed. Most of Lake Waco's parks are fully functioning.

Lead park ranger Brad Ellis said they don't know how long these parks will be closed.

