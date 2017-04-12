Belton ISD school bus falls into hole

Everyone is OK after a Belton ISD school fell into a sinkhole Wednesday morning.

Belton ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said three students and a bus driver were in the bus at the time of the mishap.

Just before 8 a.m., a witness said part of N. Beal Street near E 8th Ave. gave way likely due to Tuesday's severe weather.

City workers checked to make sure the nearby gas line was not punctured.

According to the City of Belton, the broken waterline on 9th Avenue is fixed.

Another bus from Belton ISD arrived to take the students and bus driver to their final destination.

Police were trying to remove the bus from the sinkhole.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.