First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday into early Tuesday

The First Alert 25 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe storms Monday afternoon into the early morning hours Tuesday.
A cold front is moving through Central Texas today and we’re expecting storms to fire up along and ahead of the cold front. Storms will start forming after 12 pm and progress southward throughout the day. As the storms continue moving southward they will likely intensify and all our counties are under a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening.
The main threats will be damaging wind in excess of 65 mph, large hail up to golf ball size, and river/street flooding due to heavy rainfall. 1-3” of rain is predicted, but locally heavier amounts will be possible depending on the speed of this cold front and how quickly it moves out of Central Texas.
