Paula Deen meets, greets fans in Waco

Celebrity chef Paula Deen traveled through Central Texas this weekend.

Dozens of fans stood outside of the Waco Barnes and Nobles to meet and get autographs with the popular television cook.

Deen is in the area promoting her newest book entitled, "Favorite Recipes of the Lady and Her Friends."

While in Central Texas, she also visited the troops on Fort Hood.

"I adore when I get to go to the bases and look these people in the eye and say thank you for allowing us to be going to bed at night feeling safe," said Deen.

Deen enjoyed meeting her fans and said she hopes she can get more Central Texans to head to the kitchen to have fun.

