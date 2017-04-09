Family safe after fire in Gholson

A family is safe after a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to first responders, the house was located on the 1700 block of Wildcat Circle in Gholson.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen around 2 p.m. and spread to the back side of the home.

The family living in the home were not harmed.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The scene was cleared at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.