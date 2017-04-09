Blood drive held in honor of Clifton woman who died from HHT complications

The family of a Clifton woman held a blood drive Saturday, hoping to raise awareness about the genetic disorder that took her life nearly three years ago.

Kristie Lynch-Hoffman was just 25 years old when she died of complications from hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (or HHT). It's a disorder in which some blood vessels don't form properly.

At one point, Kristie's family said she had 36 blood transfusions in one day. She died in September 2014.

Now, her family wants to give back to the community by holding blood drives -- with the help of the American Red Cross.

"You never know when it's going to be your family or your loved one that's going to need it. That blood's got to be there and be available in case of an emergency for people that need it. It's a great thing to do, to give blood and to save lives," Kristie's mother Sonia Honea said.

This is the fourth blood drive her family has held in the past two years.

Kristie left behind her husband and their two children.

