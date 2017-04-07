Minions take over Hallsburg Elementary School

Some elementary school students just east of Waco got a huge surprise Thursday morning: giant Minions!

If you've got little kids, you've probably seen them on the big screen in movies like "Despicable Me" and "Minions." But right now, there are three of them hanging outside Hallsburg Elementary.

They're made out of nine hay bales.

It took school nurse Kathy McNair about two months and 15 cans of spray paint to bring them to life.

And with a little help from her friends and neighbors, she brought them to school.

"I've had a lot of yellow and blue hair to go along with this, but I wanted each child to have a smile on their face and go out into the community and be productive and good citizens here in our country," McNair said.

Superintendent Dr. Kent Reynolds told McNair the Minions did make kids smile Thursday when they saw them for the first time.

McNair hopes to keep them up as long as she's able to. She welcomes the community to stop by and take a photo with them.

