Jim Turner Chevrolet celebrates grand reopening

The Jim Turner Chevrolet in McGregor is celebrating its grand reopening.

The private event for employees and dealership partners was originally scheduled to begin a couple of weeks ago but was moved to Friday after the dealership's owner, Jim Turner, pushed it back in honor of Baylor's basketball team making it deep into the NCAA tournament.

"Because of our basketball team's success, which was a great reason, we decided to delay it," Turner said.

The dealership was originally John McLaren Chevrolet. Turner owned the dealership for two years before finally deciding to change the name. He said that it was important to him that his customers didn't see any drastic changes too early.

"We didn't want the public to think anything was changing from the standpoint of customer service," Turner said. "Which is why we call it 'Even Better, Jim Turner Chevrolet."

