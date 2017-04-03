Killeen Animal Services receives $45,000 grant

The Petco Foundation has awarded Killeen Animal Services a $45,000 grant to invest in their life-saving work.

The grant was received back in October 2016 and is finally ready for the shelter's use. Staff members say the grant will support their Spay and Neuter Program and other shelter services. That program is designed to help those adopting animals meet city ordinance without breaking their pockets.

Animal Service Manager John Tucker hopes that by providing vouchers, they can help save the lives of animals who need homes in Central Texas.

"As a group, we are working together," Tucker said. "We're getting this out, and it allows the folks that really want to adopt to have that part taken care of - spayed and neutering - because it's easier for them."

Killeen Animal Services just added three more veterinarians to their program and says no matter where you are in Central Texas, if you want to adopt, their services will be open to you.

