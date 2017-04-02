Mass choir preps voices for 'The Gathering Waco'

Christian singers from all areas of Central Texas gathered at First Woodway Baptist Church to practice for ‘The Gathering Waco’ on Sunday.

The religious event being held at McLane Stadium next week will be in commemoration of Palm Sunday. Choir and worship leader Gary Rhodes said their goal is to have a mass choir of 1,000 voices singing for God. So far, Rhodes said 800 people have signed up to sing their praises.

“We’ll have a choir between 800 people and a thousand,” Rhodes said. “It’ll be from all different churches from all around the community and we’re worshiping together. We’re here to rehearse our worship.”

Rhodes also said that it’s not too late for people who are interested in participating.

“I’ll get them in the choir,” Rhodes said. “We’re just looking for some worshipers that are familiar with the songs and join us.”

Joining together as a community is important to Rhodes. He said next week’s gospel event is meant to unify men, women, children and families by building a bridge between the church and the community.

"There's been a lot of things that have gone on in our community in this past year or two years,” Rhodes said. “And we need to bond together and just lift up the name of Jesus and show our unity and our commitment to the Lord.”

The Gathering Waco service will begin on the Baylor campus at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2017. Those interested in joining the choir are encouraged to email Rhodes at grhodes@firstwoodway.org.

For more information about next week’s service, visit their website.

