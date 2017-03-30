Police searching for two robbers in their early teens

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General Wednesday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., two men in their early teens entered the store at 3107 E Stan Schlueter Loop.

One was wearing a dark sweatshirt, the other had on a gray sweater and at least one of them was carrying a handgun.

They demanded money from the employees and left with an undisclosed amount of cash heading toward the highway.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police are still investigating.

