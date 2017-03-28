Woman jumps out of moving car, run over and killed

Police are investigating an accident in north Waco that left one woman dead just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman was driving drunk along Aviation Parkway near US 84 when she, for some unknown reason, jumped out of her SUV.

A driver heading the opposite direction saw the woman on the road but wasn't able to stop in time, running over and killing her.

She died at the scene. Authorities have not released the woman's name yet as the investigation is still ongoing.

