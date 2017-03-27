First Alert Weather Day late Tuesday/Wednesday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

First Alert Weather Day late Tuesday/Wednesday

By Matt Hines, Meteorologist
Connect

Our next storm system will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday.  This will bring another round of thunderstorms to Central Texas.  A few storms could be severe.

Tuesday Evening: Most of the day will be quiet under partly to mostly cloudy skies.  Storms will develop in west Texas and move close to areas near Goldthwaite, Hamilton, and San Saba during the evening hours.  If storms make it into the area, large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two will be possible.

Tuesday Night/Wednesday: The best chance of storms will roll across the area Wednesday.  A line of storms will develop to the west and push east across the area through the morning Wednesday.  The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain.  Some urban street flooding is possible during the Wednesday morning commute.  Make sure and plan some extra time to get to work and school!

We will continue to track the potential for storms closely!  Make sure to have the First Alert 25 Weather app installed on your mobile device so you can get up to minute watches and warnings for your location.

