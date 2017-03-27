New business aims to attract people to Brazos River

A new local business aims to make it easier to get out on the Brazos River.

Pura Vida Paddle in Waco said they’re offering Central Texans and tourists an experience on the water. Owners Blake and Erin Ward said they hope to add to Waco’s rising tourism scene.

“There's been a lot of new developments in the city and a lot of developments around the Brazos River,” Blake Ward said. “I think this helps bring people out to enjoy the beauty of Waco.”

In order to help people see the beauty of Waco, Pura Vida said they’ll be offering daily paddle boarding services, as well as kayak rentals. In addition, patrons can take yoga classes on their paddle boards. Erin Ward said that paddle boarding is not only a good time, but efficient for exercise.

“It's a growing popular sport because not only can you sit and stand, you can do yoga on it,” Ward said. “You kind of do whatever you want.”

And the people who attended their soft opening event on Sunday did whatever they wanted on their paddle boards. McLennan Community College student Lawrence Scott visited the free event and said he enjoyed his paddle boarding moment.

“I actually have never been on the river before. This is my first time actually falling into the water and it was a wonderful experience,” Scott said in reference to his first time in the Brazos River. “It’s an integral part of Waco that I got really close to.”

Scott also said he will be returning to the Pura Vida dock in the future for more fun in the sun. The Wards want to offer visitors an opportunity to get away from their busy lives and relax.

“Forget the worries of your day…of your world,” Blake Ward said. “When you get out on the water nothing matters. Just get out there and live life. Pura Vida. Pure life.”

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.