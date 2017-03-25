Waco Mammoth National Monument celebrates spring's arrival

The Waco Mammoth National Monument celebrated spring's arrival with its Mammoths on the March festival on Saturday.

The national park hosted dozens of people for its annual event.

There was a trackless train, a petting zoo, a flower planting station, and so much more.

Park rangers hoped Saturday's event showed parents just how much fun kids can have at a national park.

"The Waco Mammoth National Monument is known for a herd of mammoths. That means moms and babies. We figured this was appropriate to celebrate youth and families, so this is definitely a family-friendly event," site manager Raegan King said.

King expected at least 2,000 people.

Although the festival ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, you can always check out the park's mammoth fossils throughout the year.

