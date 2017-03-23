Texas Rangers arrest two suspects in connection with body found in lake

The Department of Public Safety said the Texas Rangers have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 35-year-old William Gilbreath. Gilbreath's body was found in Lake Whitney in February.

The Texas Rangers arrested 37-year-old Bradley Holland and 29-year-old Sara Bartram.

Both suspects were transported to the Collin County Jail and charged with murder.

Gilbreath was reported missing to the Dallas Police Department. The body was found in Lake Whitney on Feb. 28.

The investigation is ongoing.

