CTX high school receives national award for student athlete safety

Parents are rejoicing after one local high school is being recognized for keeping their athletes safe and healthy.

When it comes to healthcare for life and sports, Temple High School is making sure their student athletes receive top-notch care.

According to the National Athletic Trainers Association, Temple High School received first team which shows they exceed in their mission to represent and properly engage their student athletes.

Athletic trainer Windee Skrabanek said they strive to promote continued growth and development throughout their athletic department.

“This award, it's beneficial for the students, the staff, the parents, the community and it just lets them know that their kids safety and health is one of our priorities,” Skrabanek said.

They not only provide extensive preventative care but they work alongside orthopedics at Baylor Scott & White to provide rehabilitation for students who have been injured while playing sports.

Although the games are fun, it can be dangerous for any athlete especially those who are still growing. That’s why Skrabanek said providing excellent care and winning this award highlights why their mission is so important.

“It mainly just shows that were doing what were supposed to be doing and following our policies and our emergency action plans. Also, this means it’s not just our athletic training department it’s our athletic department and our school as a whole,” Skrabanek said.

Trainers said Temple High has about 800 student athletes and they typically provide care for around 15 to 20 students per day.

