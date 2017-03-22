George Foreman delivers 2017 McLane Lecture at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students received a special visit from the grill king himself, George Foreman.

The Olympic Gold Medalist and two time heavy weight champion delivered the annual McLane Lecture at the Frank and Sue Mayborn Campus Center. The lecture is designed to bring recognized individuals to the campus to speak to students, staff and community members.

Foreman stood in front of hundreds to share his life story and a few of his experiences. His goal was to encouraged students to follow the right path.

"The most important thing is to tell the students they're in college get that degree and finish." Foreman said. "If you finish one thing you know what you will start finishing everything thing in your life. Be a finisher that education is so important."

Foreman also says he was honored to be invited to speak at UMHB and hopes the students will learn from his experiences.

