McLennan County Commissioner pleas guilty to offering a gift to a public servant

McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones plead guilty Friday to offering a gift to a public servant.

He received deferred probation for a year, fined $4,000 and 80 hours of community service.

Jones turned himself in to the McLennan County Jail after he learned he faced a charge.

It's a Class A misdemeanor. Wilson said the McLennan County District Attorney's Office asked the Texas Rangers to investigate Jones.

Jones said in a statement that he apologizes for his actions, and that ignorance of the law is not a defense. Read his full statement below.

A hearing for a plea deal will be held in Friday at 1:30.

