'Saddle Up Skadoo' celebrates Texas heritage

Local families gathered at a historic home in Waco to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail.

The Waco Historic Foundation held its Saddle Up Skadoo event at the East Terrace Historic Home on Saturday afternoon. Families who attended got to listen to live music, practice lasso roping and interact with cute critters.

Billy Johnson, who helped organized the event, said that it’s important to teach youth to preserve Central Texas heritage.

"There's a lot of history in Waco and nothing's any greater than these old homes that have been restored and maintained,” Johnson said. “And of course our goal is to get more people to come and look in these homes at the events around them and participate."

Don Davis, the executive director of Historic Waco, said that proceeds raised will go towards preserving the area's historic homes.

