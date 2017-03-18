CTX teen raises more than $6,000 for diabetic alert dog

A Central Texas teen raised more than $6,000 for a diabetic alert dog at a garage sale, all thanks to an outpour of support from the community.

News Channel 25 brought you 18-year-old Morgan Johnston's story back in February.

She, her family, and friends held the sale Saturday outside Midway Middle School in Hewitt.

"I had no idea it was going to be this big," Morgan's mother Pam Johnston said. "We got here at 6:15 [a.m.] to start setting up the tables and we already had people showing up, trying to buy stuff out of the boxes when we got here."

Boxes and tables were full of donated items to help Morgan, who has type one diabetes, raise money for a diabetic alert dog named Levi.

"He's about $15,000," Morgan said.

She and her family need at least $10,000 to bring Levi home. They said they've already raised at least $5,000.

"It'd make my life a lot easier 'cause I don't have to worry about waking myself up in the middle of the night if I feel low 'cause Levi will be there in case I'm just so asleep that I don't realize it," Morgan said.

Morgan is studying nursing at the University of Oklahoma. And with no one else keeping an eye on her sugar levels, both she and Pam know the difference a dog like Levi can make in her life.

"She lost a very good friend whose blood sugar got low and she slipped into a diabetic coma and died," Pam said. "If she had a diabetic alert dog, he would've woken her up way before she was even low enough to seize," Morgan added.

Combined with the $5,000 they raised before the garage sale, Morgan will reach her $10,000 goal. August is the soonest Levi can come home with her.

"He could save her life," Pam said. "He could literally save her life."

If you'd like to donate to Morgan's remaining balance, you can visit her YouCaring page.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.