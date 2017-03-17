'Illectric' dance music festival comes to Waco

Preparations were underway Friday morning for Waco's first-ever electronic dance music festival.

Illectric River Music and Arts Festival opens its gates at 1 p.m. Saturday at Touchdown Alley across from McLane Stadium in Waco.

Organizers are expecting between 3,700 to 4,500 people.

The festival will feature more than 30 EDM acts.

There will also be food trucks, bars, art installations, art raffles, and more.

Tickets are on sale online and can be purchased at the festival.

For more information, head over to the festival's website.

