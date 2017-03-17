Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by driver - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by driver

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a driver early Friday morning.

Killeen Fire Department officials said it happened just before 3 a.m. near Stan Schlueter Loop and Wade Drive.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 25 and KXXV.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly