Federal jury convicts former soldier accused of making threats to kill Fort Hood soldiers

A federal grand jury has convicted a Central Texan for allegedly making threats to kill people on Fort Hood last month.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the man, Thomas Anthony Chestnut, 28, was charged with interstate communications with threat to injure. He could face up to fifteen years in a federal prison.

Court records show that on Feb. 22, Chestnut made verbal threats when he called and spoke to a sergeant at the U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division at Fort Hood. He threatened to kill the sergeant, take hostages, start a mass killing spree, and kill himself.

Chestnut also spoke with a major and told them he was a former solider wrongly accused of a crime and was released from prison in 2016. Chestnut said that if he was unable to speak with a Commander or a Sergeant Major regarding back pay, he planned to shoot soldiers on Fort Hood.

Fort Hood released a statement stating that Chestnut was a former soldier and had been found guilty by a military jury on June 24, 2014 of sexual assault that occurred in 2012 at Fort Sam Houston.

Chestnut was arrested on Feb. 24 and has been in federal custody since.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, U.S. Army Military Police Investigations at Fort Hood, and the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.