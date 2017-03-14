Baylor students get colorful at Holi celebration

Baylor students got colorful at Fountain Hall Tuesday at the school's Holi Celebration.

Holi, also known as the "festival of colors," is a Hindu spring festival celebrated in India where people throw colors and dance to celebrate the beginning of spring. The event was put on by ISSA (Indian Sub-Continent Student Association).

Students at Baylor got the chance to throw Holi color powder and water at each other to celebrate Holi here in Central Texas. ISSA member and Event Coordinator Amy Kumar said the best part of putting on the event at Baylor is being able to teach others about her culture.

"It's just gonna be great to see everybody having fun and celebrating something that I'm so fond of," Kumar said.

ISSA is also gearing up for their annual culture show, an event celebrating Indian culture. The event will take place March 25 at Baylor's Waco Hall.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.