Central Texans are all set to deliver supplies to Panhandle fire victims

Central Texans have been gathering supplies for the victims of the Panhandle fire and are all set to make the trip to deliver those items.

Boots and Saddle Cowboys Church and volunteers have loaded up over 1,000 bales of hay and tons of feed for horses, cattle and wildlife that are in need.

Organizers say they are set to leave March 14th at 7:00 am and will take on the journey to Beaver County in Oklahoma.

Boots and Saddle Cowboys Church Pastor Jess McCabe says that they are blessed and happy to be able to help those in need, "This part of the world had a phenomenal grass year last year. In my view, that's the way God provided so we can help them."

News Channel 25's Taylor Durden will be tagging along with volunteers to the Panhandle region and will have coverage on their progress and how the donations will be received.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.