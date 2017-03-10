Texas Rangers assist Killeen police on capital murder investigation, four charged

The Texas Rangers and Killeen Police are investigating the capital murder that occurred at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to Killeen PD, detectives found information that led them to three suspects and one juvenile suspect.

Shamar Lewis, 17, was already in Killeen City Jail following his arrest Thursday. Lewis is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

James Pinkard, 21, was arrested at a home on the 2000 block of Shoemaker Drive. Pinkard is being held at the Killeen City Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Erica Brownlee, 18, was in the Killeen City Jail on an unrelated charge. She is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The fourth suspect is a juvenile and is being held at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

