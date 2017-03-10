Free kayaking, paddle boarding for veterans Saturday at Cedar Ridge Park

The Heroes on the Water Fort Hood Chapter is holding the 2017 Shamrock Paddle and Fish Event.

It's taking place at Belton Lake's Cedar Ridge Park from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Veterans, family members, and retirees are invited to the free event.

They'll get a chance to kayak, fish, and for the first time, even paddle.

And for some veterans, getting on the water can be therapeutic.

"With today's statistics of suicide among veterans, if we help one person have a positive attitude ... come out of our event with a smile ... then we did our job and we're successful," chapter coordinator Frank Aguilar said.

They're expecting more than 70 people.

If you do go, Aguilar said you'll have to be a little patient because you'll be sharing the equipment with others.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.