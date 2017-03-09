Family of Harker Heights club shooting victim holds balloon release vigil

The family of Damion Hopkins, one of the victims of Sunday's shooting at a Harker Heights nightclub, held a balloon release vigil Thursday in his honor.

The family said that because of Hopkins' cheerful personality, they expected a large turnout for the memorial event.

"So many people loved Damion. His family alone is super large," his wife, Darwiniqua, said. "My husband was a wonderful man."

The family gathered at Temple's 14th Street Park to release hundreds of balloons for Hopkins. His brother, Markeeis, said that the event could be the first step in stopping violence like this from happening again.

"Anything that I can do to make this not happen to anyone else ever again, I'm willing to do," he said. "We gotta put faith, love, and trust back into the community and I know my brother would want me to do that."

Olishea LaShawn Smith was charged with murdering Hopkins and 42-year-old Dexter Prather.

