House in Moody is a total loss after fire

A patrolling officer discovered a house fire at Avenue F. and 3rd St. in Moody around 11:38 p.m.

Several fire units responded to the scene.

The fire had been burning for approximately 45 minutes to an hour before the officer discovered it .

The homeowner was not home at the time.

The home is a total loss.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

