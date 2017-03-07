Transgender bathroom bill could soon be finalized in Texas

The debate over the transgender bathroom bill is heating up in Texas.

With lawmakers on the verge of voting, this highlights what Senate Bill 6 will mean for the transgender community in our state.

That bill is headed to the state committee this week and on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called on Christian pastors throughout the state, to help him win approval for the bill.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said this bill is not about discriminating against the L-G-B-T-Q community, instead it will be put in place to protect women and children.

Patrick believes the bill will pass, and there will be consequences if a violent situation occurs where a transgender person uses the bathroom of their choice and not the one on their birth certificate.

Monday, Lt. Gov. Patrick also expressed that this bill will be critical in protecting the privacy of all Texans.

" We will be next to pass a bill that focuses on privacy a persons privacy and public safety - protecting all students and all adults in the most private of all situations in the showers the locker rooms and the bathrooms,” Patrick said.

Leaders in the business and arts committee in our state's capital believe the bill is discriminatory and if it passes in Texas, they believe the state stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

Depending on how long it takes for legislators to vote on the bill Texans could see a finalized new law as early as Tuesday.

