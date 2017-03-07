Jeff Forgeron joined the First Alert 25 Weather Team in March 2017.

This is Jeff's first time living outside of California, and he's excited to forecast severe weather in Central Texas. You can catch Jeff's forecasts on The Texas Report Weekend every Saturday and Sunday night. Forgeron is a Palm Springs native and received a B.S. in Meteorology from San Jose State University in Spring 2014. He earned his AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in June 2018.

Jeff worked as a Meteorologist and Associated Press Writer for Weather Underground for over three years.

During his time at Weather Underground, he was selected as a contestant for the reality show "America's Next Weatherman" (A Funny or Die Production). This show aired on TBS in Summer 2015. After the television show wrapped up, Jeff transitioned his career into Broadcast Meteorology and joined the ABC & CBS affiliates in Palm Springs.

Jeff is an avid weather photographer, and loves sharing his photos with his viewers. He also enjoys hiking, playing basketball, golfing, and watching his favorite sports teams. You can find Jeff on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or his email at JForgeron@KXXV.com.