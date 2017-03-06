Copperas Cove seeking applicants for Emergency Management Volunteer Program

The City of Copperas Cove is searching for applicants for a new Emergency Management Volunteer Program. The program is set up to attract, screen and train volunteers to assist during an emergency situation.

While first responders are out on scene, volunteers would work out of a emergency operation center or shelter. Applicants must be pre-screened and go through certain courses before they can serve the city.

Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young says they will always do what they can in an emergency situation, but being prepared as a city in every area is important.

"We need for them to help themselves. We need them to be prepared before a disaster occurs," Chief Young said. "Over 32,000 people are residing in our community and depending on the size of the disaster we may just not have enough emergency responders to help them all."

