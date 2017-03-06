Gamers 'Smash Cancer' at charity tournament

Gamers in Central Texas competed in a video game tournament to raise funds to fight cancer.

King’s Landing, a gaming hangout, hosted the charity event Sunday afternoon. The theme of the tourney was ‘Smash Cancer’. Players battled each other while playing the Super Smash Bros. video game.

Brent Bankston, the owner of King’s Landing and Bankston’s Comics, said ten percent of proceeds raised by the competition will go to Relay for Life, a fundraising event devoted to fighting cancer.

“People come together to enjoy something, but to also raise funds,” Bankston said. “It’s by coming together as a community, as a state, as a nation, as a world to fight something that’s beyond naturally what we can do independently.”

Bankston said 24-year-old Robert Smith won the charity tournament. Smith, who games under the name DMG, is a Macro Economics major at McLennan Community College. Smith said he’s been playing Smash Brothers for eight years. His prize is a trophy and a $50 gift certificate to King’s Landing and Bankston’s.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.