Motorcyclist killed in wreck identified

The Waco Police Department has identified the man who was killed after a Friday night wreck in Waco.

Police responded to the wreck at around 7:45 p.m. outside the McDonald's on Hewitt Drive and Imperial Drive.

Police said motorcyclist was traveling south when a pickup truck heading north turned into the McDonald's in front of the bike.

The motorcyclist tried to lock the brakes, and the bike slid into the back of the pickup, according to police.

"The pickup truck driver made a turn into a parking lot not seeing the approaching bike," Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

People at the scene tried to perform CPR on the motorcyclist. He was taken to Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest, where he later died.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 39-year-old Craig Fernando.

The driver and the passenger in the pickup truck were unharmed.

Police have ordered an autopsy.

