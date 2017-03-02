MCC Board of Trustees approve Campus Carry policy

The Board of Trustees at McLennan County Community College (MCC) voted unanimously to approve the Campus Carry policy for the 2017-2018 school year. This decision comes after a special committee from the board studied how 4 year universities reacted to the new law passed last year.

The law will allow students and faculty to carry concealed guns around campus except for areas prohibited by state law. Carrying concealed guns into most class buildings and around campus will be allowed, but areas like the on-campus clinic and the mental health center will still be gun-free.

The committee used school-wide surveys and information from other colleges to create a presentation for the board explaining the effects Campus Carry could have at MCC. McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown said that even though the bill created controversy, students probably won't even notice.

“People won’t really know if folks have guns or not because they will be concealed,” McKown said. “I’m not really expecting us to notice really any difference.”

