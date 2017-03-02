Multiple vehicle crash slowed down I-35

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
After several tips from the public, Killeen Police said Thursday that they used images that were not that of the actual suspects.More >>
After several tips from the public, Killeen Police said Thursday that they used images that were not that of the actual suspects.More >>