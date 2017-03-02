Multiple vehicle crash slowed down I-35

On Mar 1, 2017, at 10:29 p.m., Temple Police and first responders worked a multiple vehicle crash on North Interstate 35 at mile marker 297.

One person was extricated. No one was serious injured.

Traffic on North Interstate 35 is reduced to one lane.

Temple Police are investigating this crash, as well as the auto-pedestrian fatality crash which occurred earlier at North I-35, mile marker 301.



Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.