Highlassies, Highlanders dominate Southwestern Christian

The McLennan Highlassies closed out the regular season with a 86-37 rout of the Southwestern Christian Lady Rams on Sophomore Night at The Highlands



McLennan was in control from the opening tip. A Jordan Mullins basket put McLennan on the board and ignited a 14-0 Highlassie run to start the game. McLennan extended the lead to 17, 18-1, with 3:53 to play in the first quarter. McLennan's defense showed its power as well, holding the Lady Rams to only three free throws through the first six plus minutes of play. Southwestern Christian scored their first field goal with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter and pulled within nine, 20-11, at the end of the first.



The Highlassies continued to dominate in the second quarter. McLennan opened on a 7-0 run and held Southwestern Christian to just seven points in the quarter as they expanded their lead to 27 at the half, 47-20.



The McLennan momentum continued into the second half as the Highlassies continued to sail past Southwestern Christian. McLennan led by as many at 39 in the third and held the 70-33 advantage heading into the final period. The Highlassies kept rolling in the fourth holding the Lady Rams to just four points in the quarter as they blazed to the victory.



Jaylonn Walker led the Highlassies with 19 points and Velma Mitchell scored 17. Dariel Johnson and Ashley Moore added 16 and 15, respectively. Mullins chipped in 12.



In men's action, the McLennan Highlanders defeated the Southwestern Christian Rams 94-57.



The game was tit-for-tat through the first seven minutes of play. The game was tied at 14 with 12:39 to play in the first half. McLennan broke the game open with a 19-0 run highlighted by two high-flying dunks by Shannon Bogues. The Highlanders led by as many as 20 down the stretch and held the 47-31 advantage at the break.



McLennan continued to dominate in the second half. The Rams collapsed under the Highlanders pressure late in the half allowing McLennan to cruise to the easy victory.



Bogues led the Highlanders with 15 points and Julius Palmer added 13. Zarious Wilson and Hayden Hunter scored 12 and 10, respectively.



McLennan will play in the Region V Tournament next week at Frenship High School outside of Lubbock. The Highlassies will face Midland at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The Highlanders will play at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, with the opponent still to be determined.