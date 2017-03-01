Highlassies hammer Hill for sweep

The McLennan Highlassies opened conference play with a sweep of the Hill Lady Rebels this afternoon in Hillsboro.



McLennan run-ruled Hill 17-8 in game one with Lizzie Donaldson getting the win in the circle. Sophomore Serena Saldivar was on fire at the plate going 3-3 with three home runs, one grand slam and two of the three-run variety, for a total of 10 RBIs. Dariann Resendez was 3-3 with an RBI and Theresa Gonzales went 2-3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Gabrielle Fonseca and Haley Webre both picked up an RBI and Angie Camacho went 3-3.



The Highlassies defeated the Lady Rebels 7-5 in the nightcap with Victoria Vasquez getting the win in the circle. Webre went 2-4 at the plate with a triple and an RBI while Camacho went 2-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Breanna Heredia was 1-3 with a double and an RBI. Resendez and Fonseca had a hit and RBI each.



McLennan continues conference play on Saturday hosting Weatherford for a noon doubleheader.