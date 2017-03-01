Fatal accident leads to traffic delays

Traffic on Interstate 35 northbound is being diverted after an accident.

According to Jodi Wheatley with TxDOT, a pedestrian collision happened near mile marker 301 in Temple.

Temple Fire & Rescue is responding to an automobile and pedestrian crash that happened near the Central/Adams Avenue exit near 8:49 p.m.

Both lanes are closed.

All traffic on northbound I-35 is being diverted to the access road. Expect major delays.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.