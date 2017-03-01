Police chief: Rockdale woman beaten to death - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police chief: Rockdale woman beaten to death

The cause of death of a Rockdale woman was confirmed by the Rockdale Police Chief. 

According to Chief Thomas Harris, Emily Hacker was beaten to death. 

Hacker went missing on January 20. Her body had been found in a shallow grave on Jan. 28. 

Four people were indicted on capital murder charges. Candice Nicole Jones, Edward Barry, John Stewart, and Ashley Wesson-Zawadzke were indicted and being held at the Milam County Jail. 

No other details were released. 

This is a developing story. 

