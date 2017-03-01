Police chief: Rockdale woman beaten to death

A fifth person is in jail in connection to the death of a local woman.

Fifth person arrested in connection to death of CTX woman

Four have been charged with the murder of a Rockdale woman.

Four indicted on capital murder charges

Family members of a missing Rockdale woman confirm she was found dead over the weekend.

Family reacts to death of missing Rockdale woman

The cause of death of a Rockdale woman was confirmed by the Rockdale Police Chief.

According to Chief Thomas Harris, Emily Hacker was beaten to death.

Hacker went missing on January 20. Her body had been found in a shallow grave on Jan. 28.

Four people were indicted on capital murder charges. Candice Nicole Jones, Edward Barry, John Stewart, and Ashley Wesson-Zawadzke were indicted and being held at the Milam County Jail.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

