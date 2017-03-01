Aggies Start SEC Tournament Campaign With Florida On Thursday

Texas A&M opens the 2017 SEC Tournament in the second round on Thursday, taking on the No. 11-seed Florida at approximately 7:15 p.m. CT.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network, which features complete coverage of the 2017 SEC Tournament. Pam Ward and Gail Goestenkors call the action, with Steffi Sorensen on the sidelines. In addition, Maria Taylor, Andy Landers and Nell Fortner are live on location at the SEC Now set.

Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring radio listeners the call on the Texas A&M Sports Network, available across the state, online at 12thMan.com and locally in Bryan-College Station on The Zone 1150 AM / 102.7 FM.

The Aggies open the tournament as the No. 6-seed, and are 5-3 all-time in the SEC Tournament, winning the 2013 tournament. Texas A&M has three 2017 All-SEC selections, Khaalia Hillsman, Curtyce Knox, and Danni Williams, all of whom earned their first career All-SEC honor.

Florida advanced to the Second Round with a 71-61 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday. Ronni Williams led the Gators with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

The winner of this game faces No. 3 Missouri in the quarterfinals at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 3.