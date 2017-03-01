DPS increases reward for information on Madison County fugitive

The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of a most-wanted fugitive out of Madison County.

DPS has been looking for 34-year-old Jared Luke Langley since July 2016 after eluding capture from Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies.

He is wanted for parole violation, burglary, theft, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver/manufacture.

Langley has ties to Madison County and Montgomery County, including the city of Midway, which is where he last lived.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos all over his body. He may be known by the nicknames "Twisted" or "Twist."

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

Langley has ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to DPS.

