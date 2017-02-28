No. 11 Baylor Men’s Golf Takes Second Place at Querencia

Baylor men’s golf finished in second place at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate with a 54-hole total of 19-under-par 833. The Bears shot 14-under 269 in Tuesday’s final round, climbing one spot on the leaderboard by passing Texas (-6, 846).

All five players in the Baylor lineup broke 70 in Tuesday’s final round. Sophomore Garrett May carded a 5-under 66 to climb 10 spots in the individual standings and finish tied for second place at 8-under 205. Junior Matthew Perrine shot 2-under 69 to tie for seventh place at 6-under 207, while senior Hunter Shattuck posted a 4-under 67 to take 17th place at 3-under 210.

Sophomore Braden Bailey shot 4-under 67 to tie for 21st place at 1-under 212, and freshman Cooper Dossey carded a 2-under 69 to finish tied for 28th place at 1-over 214. Junior Nick Thornton, who was playing as an individual for a third consecutive tournament, tied for 59th place at 10-over 223 following a final round of 1-over 73.

Baylor (-19) finished 10 shots back of tournament champion No. 10 Oklahoma State (-29). The Bears earned head-to-head victories over No. 46 Washington (-7), No. 18 Wake Forest (-7), No. 19 Texas (-6), No. 1 Vanderbilt (+1), South Florida (+5), No. 21 Duke (+7), No. 26 Arkansas (+10), No. 30 Florida State (+14), Houston (+16), No. 29 Mississippi (+18), No. 5 Georgia (+20), California (+30) and Rice (+36).

The Bears improved to 68-13 on the season, with top-three finishes in each of their last five tournaments. BU players have shot par or better in 59 of 111 rounds over six tournaments, with five different players combining for 10 top-10 individual finishes and those same five players combining for 19 top-25 finishes.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor’s final-round 269 tied the sixth-best round in program history.

Tuesday was the third time this season the Bears have broken 270, including a 268 at The All-American and a 269 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate.

Baylor led the 15-team field in par-5 scoring at 28-under 4.38, ranked second in par-4 scoring at even-par 4.00 and finished fourth in par-3 scoring at 11-over 3.18.

Baylor’s 58 birdies and four eagles were both second-most in the tournament.

BU carded the fourth-most pars with 166 over three rounds.

Braden Bailey led the 80-player field in par-5 scoring at 8-under 4.11.

Nick Thornton, Matthew Perrine and Garrett May all tied for fifth in par-5 scoring at 6-under 4.33.

May tied for fourth in par-4 scoring at 4-under 3.88.

Bailey was one of five players in the field to make two eagles during the tournament.

Hunter Shattuck and May sank 13 birdies apiece, tied for 12th-most in the field.

Perrine made a team-high 36 pars, tied for 11th-most in the field.

STAT OF THE DAY

833 – Baylor’s three-round total of 833 was the fifth-best 54-hole tournament score in program history. The only better scores were 789 at 2006 The Maxwell, 816 at 2016 Maui Jim Intercollegiate, 823 at 2001 Henry Griffitts Classic and 830 at 2007 Turtle Bay Intercollegiate.

TOP QUOTE

“This finish, especially today’s final round, was great for this team,” head coach Mike McGraw said. “We are building some good momentum, which is always a good thing. I am very pleased with this tournament.”



