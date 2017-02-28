Men's Golf: Highlanders claim TJC Invitational championship

The McLennan Highlanders shot 294-295 – 589 to claim the Tyler Junior College Spring Invitational Championship at the par-72, 6,813-yard Oak Hurt Golf Club in Bullard.



Tyler finished in second with 294-299 – 593 followed by Jacksonville in third with 317-311 – 628.



Ryan Brown shot 73-73 – 146 to lead the Highlanders and finish in second place.



Other McLennan scores: Alex Isakson, tied for third, 71-76 – 147; Kade Miller, tied for fifth 72-76 – 148; Tyler Uhlig, tied for fifth, 78-70 – 148; July Latimer, tied for 15th, 80-78 – 158; and Micah Goulas, tied for 15th, 79-79 –158.



Other team scores: Coffeyville, fourth, 334-327 – 661; and Jarvis Christian, fifth, 361-347 – 708.



